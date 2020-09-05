OnePlus 8T’s release date revealed

It has been claimed that the OnePlus 8T model will be released next month and will come with a 120 Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865+ processor.

One of the clichés we hear frequently in our daily life is the phrase “handling if it works”. OnePlus, which released the OnePlus 8 Pro, which was a very fantastic model earlier this year, seems to apply this logic to its own products.

According to the claims made in Android Central, there will not be much changes in the OnePlus 8T model. The features of the new device are very few compared to the previous version, and these changes are for the secondary points.

Second flagship of the year, almost twin of the first

OnePlus, which has been advancing with the logic of two flagships a year for the last few years, continues this attitude this year. OnePlus 8T, codenamed Kebab, will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the previous model, but the refresh rate of this screen will reach 120 Hz. The phone will have 60 Hz and 120 Hz modes.

As expected from many flagship phones, the OnePlus 8T will also come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor. The processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The general phone design will not change much.

The main camera of the model, which is stated to have a system with 4 rear cameras in terms of camera, will be 48 MP, while there will be a 16 MP wide angle camera, 5 MP macro camera and 2 MP portrait camera. Although the resolutions of these cameras are the same as the previous version, they can take better pictures thanks to their new technologies.

Coming with Android 11

It is suggested that the OnePlus 8T will arrive later this month or early October. This timeline marks the same point we saw with the OnePlus 7T model debut last year.

The phone is expected to come out of the box with OxygenOS 11. This operating system will also be built on Android 11. This decision will not come as a surprise when we consider that the first Android 10 device last year came from OnePlus.



