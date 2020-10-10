OnePlus 8T’s Official Rendering Images Released

Official press images of OnePlus 8T, the new smartphone to be launched by OnePlus on October 14, were shared on JD.com. We learned about the prices of the phone on a retail site.

The Chinese manufacturer OnePlus, which has managed to gain the satisfaction of users with its smartphones, will launch its new OnePlus 8T smartphone on October 14. The OnePlus 8T, which was recently introduced with an official 17-second video, is now on JD.com with official render images where we will see all the details of the device.

These published images confirmed how the OnePlus 8T will look and brought us new information about the features of the device. Unlike its predecessor OnePlus 8, OnePlus will come across with a flat OLED screen, not curved. In addition to this screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 65 W fast charging support, four rear cameras and a slightly thin body draw attention.

Commenting on the OnePlus 8T, Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, published a photo explaining that the phone will weigh 188 grams and is 8.4 mm thick.

OnePlus 8T price

The official price of the OnePlus 8T has not been announced yet, but according to information revealed at a retailer, the phone will have a price between 550 Euros and 750 Euros. Of course, we have to wait until Wednesday, October 14 to learn the net price of the phone.

So how did you find the design of the OnePlus 8T? Do you think OnePlus has released a phone that we can call “flagship killer”? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



