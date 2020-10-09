OnePlus 8T’s design reveals with new promotional video

The OnePlus 8T will be officially unveiled on October 14th. While the countdown for the promotional event continues, OnePlus continues to share about the phone. The company, which has focused on providing information about the technical specifications until now, revealed the design of the phone in its latest post. In the shared video, it is possible to see OnePlus 8T with the “Aquamarine Green” color option.

According to information from OnePlus, this color option of the 8T will come with a glossy glass back panel. The company describes the 8T’s design with the following words: “We make use of diffuse reflection in the design. This reflection, a form of refraction, scatters the light at an expanding angle. Thus, a clean and sparkling back panel image is created and fingerprints are prevented from being seen clearly. ”

Another striking point in the video shared by OnePlus is the new camera module design. With the 8T, the company opts for a camera design similar to that used by Samsung for the first time. It is worth noting that similar camera designs are used in Oppo and Realme’s phones.

OnePlus 8T will come with a Full HD + resolution 120Hz AMOLED display. It is necessary to wait for next Wednesday for all the details about the phone with Snapdragon 865 processor and 65W fast charging support.



