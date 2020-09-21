OnePlus 8T will have many technologies

New technologies, and a good number of improvements are the attraction of the new OnePlus 8T that will be launched on October 14

A very short time after the arrival of the OnePlus 8, the company has decided to launch the improved version of its flagship smartphone, it is the OnePlus 8T, which according to the brand’s own software, suggests that the next launch will look very similar to the OnePlus 8 from the front.

But the leaked versions published by PriceBaba, which are based on the information provided by OnLeaks, show a different rear photographic module design, which is composed of four sensors compared to the three equipped in the OnePlus 8 and has been applauded thanks to an additional 2 megapixel portrait sensor.

PriceBaba also reports that the smartphone will have a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the 90Hz screen used in the OnePlus 8, and there is also talk that the smartphone’s battery will be a bit larger, reaching 4,500 mAh in compared to 4,300 mAh last time, but it will have the ability to charge at a maximum of 65W instead of 30W.

This time round, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Are you ready for the #OnePlus8T? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 21, 2020

OnePlus launches another smartphone

Last year a OnePlus 7T Pro was launched, as well as the OnePlus 7T, however this year there are conflicting reports as to whether we will see an additional device to the OnePlus 8T that was already announced to be released next month.

You have to remember that this year has been quite busy for OnePlus, in addition to launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro earlier this year, the company also launched a new mid-range device called the OnePlus Nord in Europe and India.

There are reports that there could be another Nord device on the way that will launch in the NOS, so if that device really does exist, the OnePlus 8T might not be the only device the company announces in October.



