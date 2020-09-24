OnePlus 8T will come with 65 Watt Fast Charging Support

OnePlus made statements about the flagship 8T, which will be announced on October 14. In the statements made by the authorities, it was stated that this phone will have 65 watt fast charging support. OnePlus 8T’s fast charging support is called “Warp Charge 65”.

Chinese technology maker OnePlus made a remarkable statement for its upcoming new phone, 8T. In the statements made on the company’s Twitter account, the fast charging technology that the new phone will have was emphasized. Accordingly, OnePlus 8T will offer a daily use with only 15 minutes of charging.

OnePlus officials say that a new standard called “Warp Charge 65” will be used in their new smartphones. As the name suggests, this standard will support smartphones with 65 watts of fast charging. The statements made by OnePlus are a clear indication that the 8T will be very ambitious.

The OnePlus team makes quite striking sentences in its post on Twitter. The team, which comes across with assertive words such as “We broke our own limits, now we will break yours …”, looks very hopeful with its new smartphone. Of course, the fact that this phone will have 65-watt fast charging support seems to excite OnePlus fans as well as OnePlus.

The fact that the OnePlus 8T will have 65 watts of fast charging support means that this phone will get hotter compared to its counterparts. However, the OnePlus team states that they have developed a solution in this regard and that the 8T will come with a new heat dissipation system with 12 temperature sensors. How healthy this system is will be understood after the phone is announced.

The technical features of the OnePlus 8T are not completely known. However, the developer team announced that the screen of the phone will have a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the expectations are that the 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will come with a combination of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. The company will have announced all the details and price of 8T with an event to be organized on October 14.



