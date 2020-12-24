OnePlus 8T: promotion on OnePlus phones

You will be able to buy yourself right now the latest OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, at a discounted price at Rakuten!

What is OnePlus preparing for next year? Very good if we believe the latest rumors! The Chinese manufacturer should not only team up with Leica to develop the optical sensors for its OnePlus 9 flagships, but it should accompany them with a “OnePlus 9 Lite” version promising a great value for money. But if you are a brand lover who can’t wait a few more months for its new flagship, then you should take a look at the latest OnePlus 8T, which is available at a nice price right now from Rakuten!

Indeed, released recently, this high-end smartphone is already benefiting from a nice drop in price which will allow you to buy it on the reseller’s site at 529.99 euros (observed on 24/12 at 18:35, subject to change). A great opportunity that is coupled with the possibility of paying in 4 or 10 times at Rakuten, where promo codes are also available. And the OnePlus 8T is a particularly beefy device, as its datasheet shows: 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 4500mAh battery, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB memory, 48 + 16 rear quad sensor + 5 + 2 Mpx … The guarantee of success!



