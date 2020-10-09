OnePlus 8T photo shows different color options

There is a certain amount of idea in mind for the OnePlus 8T, which will be introduced next week. However, before the promotional event, both official posts and leaks continue.

A video shared by OnePlus provided a detailed view of the design of the smartphone and revealed the stunning “Aquamarine Green” color option. In this post, the design of the rear camera module of the smartphone also attracted attention because it showed a significant change for OnePlus.

Shortly after this post, the famous sensor, Ishan Agarwal, shared an image showing the phone’s two different color options side by side. In the image in question, the color option called “Moon Silver” is seen with Aquamarine Green. Unlike the video shared by OnePlus, this image also shows the front of the phone and makes it possible to see more details.

OnePlus 8T will be unveiled on October 14th.



