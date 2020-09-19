OnePlus 8T introduction date leaked

It is claimed that the company will not release the OnePlus 8 Pro model this year. Ishan Agarwal, one of the reliable sources, made a statement about the OnePlus 8T introduction date. A new wireless headset model is expected to be released with the new model.

OnePlus 8T launch date leaked

It was recently claimed that the event will be similar to the OnePlus Nord model event and that only an online event will be organized. In addition, it is claimed that affordable Buds Z TWS wireless headphones will be introduced with the new model.

Unlike the OnePlus 8 model, the new device, which is expected to have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, will come up with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The device, which is expected to come with a 4.500 mAh battery capacity and 65 W fast charging support, will receive its power from the Snapdragon 865 model.

The OnePlus 8T model, which will be launched with 8 GB / 12 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB storage options, will come with a 32 Megapixel selfie camera. Unlike the OnePlus 8 model, the rear camera array will feature a 5 Megapixel macro lens and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The model, which will offer 4K 60 FPS and 1080P 240 FPS shooting, will exceed today’s standards.

It was leaked by Ishan Agarwal that the new model will be introduced on October 14, 2020.



