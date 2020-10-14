OnePlus 8T introduced: 65W fast charging and more

The OnePlus 8T, whose information has been around for a while and shared with official channels, finally became official. The most important feature of the smartphone is the 65W Warp Charge fast charging feature, which was previously announced. Thus, it is possible to fully charge the phone’s battery within 39 minutes. According to the information provided by OnePlus, a quick 15-minute charging process is enough for the phone to take out a day.

A 4500 mAh battery provides the energy that the smartphone needs. The OnePlus 8 had a 4300 mAh battery. There are 12 temperature sensors and encryption chips on the phone that ensure safe operation. It is aimed to prevent the use of fake accessories with these sensors, which are used in both the cable and the charging adapter.

It should be noted that the charging adapter is also different from its previous examples. First of all, it is noteworthy that the adapter also has a USB-C port. This adapter, which also supports the USB Power Delivery standard, also provides 45W power output. In short, it is possible to charge a compatible laptop, Nintendo Switch or other devices with this adapter. However, it is worth noting that the maximum speed that Power Delivery offers while charging the OnePlus 8T is 27W.

Another great innovation brought by the OnePlus 8T is the screen. Just like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8T also has a display with 120Hz refresh rate. This 6.55-inch screen offers Full HD + resolution. OnePlus also points out that the screen of its new phone gets A + grade from DisplayMate. The maximum brightness level of the screen is 1100 nits. Artificial intelligence provides automatic switching between 8192 brightness levels.

The 8T is also OnePlus’ first device to feature an Always On display feature. For this, the company offers 11 different patterns preloaded. For those who want more personalization, the AI ​​will select the best portrait photos from the gallery and these photos can be used as the background of the Always On screen. Collaborating with Snapchat, OnePlus makes it possible to display the Bitmoji avatar on the Always On screen.

OnePlus 8T comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

At the heart of the OnePlus 8T is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM. For the internal storage, 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 options are offered. In the cooling system of the phone, there is a 285 percent larger steam circle compared to the previous one.

OnePlus 8T is one of the first phones to come out of the box with Android 11 installed. OnePlus, which made some touches on Android 11, offers features such as dark mode with a layered design. Some changes have also been made to the default camera application.

In the OnePlus 8T, the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor is the main camera. Unlike the OnePlus 7T, the 8T does not have a special zoom camera. For this, a sensor that can zoom 2x is used.

The main camera is accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. The system is completed by a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

OnePlus 8T also offers portrait mode for video. Artificial intelligence algorithms are used for this. The renewed night mode also brings brighter colors and more detail. The new Super Stable mode offers improved image stabilization for videos.

Two color options, called Aquamarine Green and Moon Silver, are available for the OnePlus 8T. A back panel covering is used that diffuses green reflections and shows less fingerprints. A matt coating is preferred in silver color.

The OnePlus 8T will first be available on September 16 in India. On September 20, it will be possible to buy the phone in Europe, China and Hong Kong. In the US, 8T will be available on October 23. The smartphone version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold in Europe for 600 euros. For the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, you will have to pay 700 euros.



