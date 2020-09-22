OnePlus 8T has confirmed launch on October 14

OnePlus revealed, on Monday (21), the launch date of its new phone, the OnePlus 8T. Confirming the rumors of the past few weeks, the device will be presented on October 14, in an online event broadcast on the Chinese brand’s website.

That same date had already been suggested by several Twitter profiles, specializing in leaks of the manufacturer’s products, and also by Amazon India, which is running a promotion whose award is the OnePlus 8T.

The model, which will not bring a Pro variant, according to speculation, will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display has the same type of cutout as the OnePlus 8, to house the front camera. The difference is in the resolution of the lens, now 32 MP.

Speaking of cameras, the rear set is now housed in a rectangular cutout, according to the most recent leaks. It houses the 48 MP main lens, accompanied by the 16 MP wide angle, a 5 MP macro lens and the 2 MP depth sensor.

Snapdragon 865 or 865+?

One of the main doubts regarding the OnePlus 8T is about the chosen processor, since the manufacturer has not revealed any information so far. While some rumors point to the Snapdragon 865, others indicate the use of the Snapdragon 865+, a detail that we will probably only know about on launch day.

The rest of the specs should include RAM with options of 8 GB and 12 GB and storage capacity between 128 GB and 256 GB. The flagship battery will be 4,500 mAh, with support for 65W fast charging, as the leaks suggest.

On the same release date of the OnePlus 8T, the brand must also present the new Buds Z TWS headset.



