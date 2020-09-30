CEO Pete Lau recently made a statement about the OnePlus 8T model, which came to the fore with leaks. The Geekbench score of the OnePlus 8T model, which will be introduced on October 14, has been leaked.

OnePlus 8T Geekbench score leaked

In the statement made recently, it was announced that the OnePlus 8T Pro model will not come. With the leaked image today, it has become clear that the new model will be available with Android 11 version.

The Geekbench score published with the OnePlus KB2000 code shows that the new model will come with 12 GB of RAM. OnePlus 8T, which will take its power from the Snapdragon 865 model, may come with two different RAM and storage options.

It is known that the model, which is expected to come with a 6.5 inch SAMOLED screen, will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The model, which is expected to come with 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage option, will have a quad camera array.

The model will come with a 48 Megapixel main camera, a 16 Megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5 Megapixel macro lens and a 2 Megapixel monochrome lens.

It is among the rumors that the recently leaked Geekbench score with KB2001 code belongs to the OnePlus 8T model.



