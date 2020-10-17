OnePlus 8T disassembled: Dual battery!

Parts of the smartphone called OnePlus 8T were once again examined. This Chinese origin product with a weight of 188 grams is accompanied by 65W fast charging support. When we come to the battery side, a hardware of 4,500 mAh greets us.

The graphics unit of the 8T, Adreno 650, which comes out of the box with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11, is friends with Snapdragon 865 and helps this phone with graphics. The architecture of Snapdragon 865 is as follows: 1 Kryo 585 operated at 2.84 GHz, 3 Kryo 585 operated at 2.42 GHz and 4 Kryo 585 operated at 1.8 GHz.

OnePlus 8T with parts

The fast charging of OnePlus 8T, which has 2 batteries in it, is divided into two equal parts, and 32.5W is obtained from each battery. When we divide the battery of the Chinese company that uses parallel current, we get 2,250 mAh from each battery.

We will see in the coming years whether this design, which attracts the attention of users who are not very accustomed to such a battery structure, will become widespread. The battery, which plays a very important role in determining the screen-to-body ratio, directly affects the design of a smartphone.

A Fluid AMOLED structure was used in the 8T with a screen size of 6.55 inches. HDR 10 Plus technology is available on this phone, which serves users with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

A Fluid AMOLED structure was used in the 8T with a screen size of 6.55 inches. HDR 10 Plus technology is available on this phone, which serves users with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.




