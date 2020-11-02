OnePlus announced the design, price and features of its latest special production smartphone OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition. Although the device offers a few cosmetic innovations, its basic features are exactly the same as the OnePlus 8T.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus officially announced the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition with a promotional video it published about two weeks ago, but did not reveal neither the design nor the technical details of the custom-made smartphone.

OnePlus has finally unveiled the design and the features that distinguish it from the original OnePlus 8T model, the special production smartphone OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, which is a reference to Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most curious games of the year.

We see that OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, which we examined at the design point, has a structure consisting of three separate parts. At the top, the camera module and Cyberpunk 2077 logo extending from one side of the device to the other; glass surface in the middle, with a matte texture; At the bottom is the carbon fiber surface, which has a shiny and smooth appearance.

As you can imagine, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition includes a custom dynamic wallpaper referenced from Cyberpunk 2077, a custom fingerprint scanner animation, Night City and Northern California sound effects. However, we can say that the Cyberpunk Edition is exactly the same as the OnePlus 8T in terms of technical features.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition features

Processor: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Display: 6.55 inch Full HD + 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh, 65W

Operating System: Android 10

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition price

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, with a monochrome option with yellow and gray design lines and a single memory option consisting of 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, will have a price tag of 3,999 Yuan. It has been announced that the device will be available only in China.



