OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition Announced

He collaborated with CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077, which the gaming world was eagerly waiting for, and announced the Cyberpunk Edition version of the new flagship OnePlus 8T.

Just a day after the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus introduced its newest flagship model, OnePlus 8T, it announced its new limited edition smartphone OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition and released a promotional video for the device.

OnePlus was content with announcing its newest limited edition model OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, and neither shared an official statement nor provided information in the promotional video revealing the device’s difference from the standard OnePlus 8T.

To be honest, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition is not expected to be different from the original OnePlus 8T in terms of hardware features. Probably the device will show its main difference in its exterior design and it is not hard to guess that we will encounter yellow and bright design lines.

Cyberpunk 2077, which we have been waiting for for a long time and has been postponed many times before, will meet the players on November 19, unless a last-minute delay occurs. On the other hand, OnePlus will open the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition to pre-order as of November 14.

For now, we don’t know what price the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition will have, but it’s not hard to guess that a limited-edition model will cost more than the original model.

