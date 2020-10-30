OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 release date announced

Although the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is postponed to December, the game-specific version of the OnePlus 8T will meet users in November. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 version will be available on November 2. Behind this version is a modified camera island.

The smartphone is expected to come to the game with a special theme. OnePlus has presented a special theme in other brand partnerships it has made in the past. In the image shared by the company, it is seen that the rear camera module has expanded slightly, but the features of the cameras are expected to remain the same, except for cosmetic changes.

It will be possible to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox, Playstation, Windows and Google Stadia. Google Stadia can also be accessed on Android phones. Although OnePlus has not yet received approval for Stadia, that could change soon.

The smartphone is expected to come with features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and a 120Hz OLED display.

The price of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 version will be announced on November 2.



