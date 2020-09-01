OnePlus 8T accidentally leaked by OnePlus

OnePlus 8T is among the smartphones expected to be introduced in the fall. The first image of the smartphone was accidentally leaked by OnePlus. In the latest Android 11 developer preview for the OnePlus 8 series, there is a visual of the OnePlus 8T.

The image in question does not give much detail about the smartphone. Only the front panel, which is very similar to the current OnePlus 8, is seen. However, the fact that the file is named “OnePlus_8T.webp” and that it is different from the image files of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is considered as the pointer of the new phone.

The timing of the leak and the fact that the source is OnePlus’s software update shows that the front panel design of the 8T is certain to resemble the OnePlus 8 series. It takes a while to get an idea of ​​the rear panel design.

Details about the OnePlus 8T are expected to be clarified in the coming period. It will not be a surprise to see new leaks on the phone before OnePlus’s official announcement.



