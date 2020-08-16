OnePlus 8 Pro, updated and will receive OxygenOS 11

A new update has just been released for OnePlus 8 Pro in India. This is OxygenOS 10.5.13.IN11DA, which arrived weighing 138 MB, basically bringing the Android security package to the month of August.

Up to the present moment the update is only available in the Indian market, with no expected arrival in Europe or the United States. The changelog details the presence of bug fixes and improvements, including improvements to the camera, Ambient Display and more.

OnePlus’ most advanced top of the line, which skidded badly in DxOMark’s audio tests, is one of the few devices that can already test Android 11 through a Developer Preview build – by the way, the company released the third earlier this week trial version of OxygenOS 11, based on the system.

With the first public beta scheduled to launch on September 8, if OnePlus plans work, the stable version should be released by the end of next month, arriving first for OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and Nord.

In the new version of its interface, the Chinese manufacturer was very inspired by Samsung’s One UI, optimizing usability with just one hand and making interesting changes to the design of menus and native apps.

Apparently LG was not the only one inspired by the One UI, and this shows that Samsung is doing a beautiful job in terms of software, including, being one of the few that can deliver Android updates even on cheaper phones, including models of the already thin line Galaxy J.



