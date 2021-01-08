OnePlus 8 Pro: premium smartphone

At the moment, you can afford the OnePlus 8 Pro at an unprecedented price at Rakuten, where it is displayed for less than 630 euros!

OnePlus is one of the most talked about brands over the past two years in the smartphone world. It first made its debut with the OnePlus 7 Pro, currently displayed at less than 470 euros, unanimously hailed as a success, before quickly passing the second and obtaining the title of best smartphone 2019 with the OnePlus 7T Pro. It is therefore not surprising that in 2020, it was at the origin of one of the very best machines in the game, namely the OnePlus 8 Pro, a smartphone which is also accessible at its very best price on the market. right now at Rakuten!

Indeed, the premium phone, normally accessible at the price of 899 euros, is displayed on the reseller’s site at the price of 623 euros (noted on 08/01 at 4:44 p.m., subject to change). A great opportunity that you can combine with the possibility of paying in 4 or 10 installments at Rakuten, where there are also promo codes to grab. And the OnePlus 8 Pro is a high-performance machine, as its spec sheet shows: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB memory, 48-inch rear quad sensor + 8 + 48 + 5 Mpx … Very heavy!