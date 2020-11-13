Onee Chanbara Origin, analysis! Two parts of the epic

The two original installments of the saga reunited in a new remake that celebrates the 15th anniversary of Onee Chanbara; hack’n’slash action, katanas and zombies.

Tamsoft and D3 Publisher celebrate the 15th anniversary of the hack’n’slash saga Onee Chanbara with a kind of reinvention halfway between the remake and the remastering of the first two installments, merging THE OneeChanbara and THE OneeChanbara 2, both from PlayStation 2 , through a single title under the title of Onee Chanbara Origin that now comes to PC and PS4. We relive the origins of the warrior sisters Aya and Saki, specialists in the noble art of the sword, in this case, katanas, and fond of severing the limbs of hundreds and hundreds of zombies and all kinds of monsters that dare to cross their paths. path. All this while we try to unravel a somewhat tense family situation with resurrections and reproaches in between. Let’s see in our analysis if this new restart of the franchise manages to position itself as a valid alternative among the most carefree hack’n’slash.

Reinterpretation of katana blow and cel shading

Onee Chanbara Origin represents the restart or reboot of an already mythical saga in Japan as a celebration after 15 years of games and games, up to a total of 12, although many of them without a commercial presence outside of Japanese lands. The work of Tamsoft, creators of other very recognizable sagas such as Senran Kagura or the most recent Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Onee Chanbara Origin keeps the essence of the brand intact, reinterpreting the first two PS2 titles to adapt them to current times, not without offering the odd novelty and various extras that will arouse the interest of fans, even though it is a truly niche brand. And as its aesthetic reveals, betting on a one hundred percent Japanese character. Let’s see what the origin of the rivalry between the Aya and Saki sisters holds and if Onee Chanbara Origin responds to the concerns of a fan of the genre at the end of 2020.

How could it be otherwise, Onee Chanbara Origin takes us to the busy city of Tokyo in a current time, although devastated by an apocalyptic event, turning practically all its inhabitants into grumpy bloodthirsty zombies and other monstrous creatures. In the midst of all this chaos, two sisters from different mothers, Aya and Saki, are involved in a family feud over which the youngest of them, Saki, wants to snatch the heart of the eldest, Aya, in order to resurrect her mother. deceased. Without being spoiled, both sisters will be able to join forces to defeat a common evil, bringing other mysterious and sinister characters into play. However, its crazy argument is nothing more than an excuse to start tearing up every monster that crosses our path, although it is also true that following its development is very uphill, both for the elaborate script and for providing attention to continuous dialogues in English while we fight, even with Spanish subtitles.

Be that as it may, we will quickly be immersed in its frantic hack’n’slash gameplay, not too deep and quite repetitive. Either in the skin of Aya or Saki (from a certain point we will be able to alternate between them in the middle of combat), we will only have at our disposal a main attack button -for katanas and other weapons- and a secondary one -melee attacks -, in addition to a button to block and even parry at the right time together with another to dodge. It will also be possible to pin the enemies to direct the blows well, although the system is not too natural.

The same happens with the camera, whose action tracking is not entirely well adjusted and will leave us sold on many occasions. At the level of sensations at the controls, Onee Chanbara Origin becomes repetitive due to the continuous fighting with hardly any depth, leaving a certain feeling of “button crusher” without grace; even so, it offers the possibility of unleashing somewhat more complex combos and finishing blows. As a curiosity, as we eliminate zombies, the swords will accumulate blood and lose effectiveness, which will require a dry “cleaning” movement to recover their full potential.

His pure and simple hack’n’slash development will take us through completely corridor scenarios in which, every two by three, closed combat spaces will be enabled that we will not be able to abandon until we finish off all the enemies; and they will not be few precisely. So much so that we can chain several hundred blows without rest, especially with especially hard and numerous enemies.



