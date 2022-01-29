OneDrive Vs Google Drive: See Comparison Between Services In 2022

OneDrive: Cloud storage has come to occupy an almost mandatory space in our daily lives due to its benefits and security guarantees. New generations won’t have to worry about losing a flash drive with important data or the photo album from that special trip, as platforms like Google Drive and One Drive usually save everything on the internet.

The feature still contributes to the daily life of companies by enabling the sharing of files with the team and accessing them from various devices. Currently the two big names on the market are Google Drive and OneDrive which, despite the similarities, have particular characteristics that can intervene in the choice.

Check out the main highlights of each of the services below;

OneDrive

OneDrive has several modalities available, both domestic and business. The feature is integrated with other Microsoft services such as the Office suite, Outlook, Windows and Microsoft Edge.