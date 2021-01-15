OneDrive surprise for home workers from Microsoft

The coronavirus epidemic, whose love has been in our lives for a year, has caused many professional groups to switch from home to work. One of the prominent services in working from home is Microsoft OneDrive. Microsoft, on the other hand, came as a big surprise and updated upload limits for OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams users.

File sharing made easy via OneDrive and Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has set the upload limits that OneDrive users complain about as 100 GB during the pandemic period. With the new update announcement that emerged today, the OneDrive upload limit was changed to 250 GB.

Microsoft announced that support for this new install will begin rolling out later this month. However, we will have to wait for the first quarter of 2021, ie March, for general use.

With this new update, it will be possible to use the same limit for those who use OneDrive for personal purposes other than those who work from home. Apart from OneDrive, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint users will also be able to take advantage of this upload limit.

Microsoft SharePoint is software used for internal file sharing. Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, is a Zoom competitor paid software, where you can make video calls and share files over OneDrive, just like Zoom.

Microsoft Teams has become one of the most preferred conference applications due to the security gaps experienced by Zoom during the pandemic period.

What does OneDrive do and how is it used?

OneDrive is an online file storage and sharing program developed by Microsoft. Users can access OneDrive accounts, which they can connect with Microsoft accounts, through popular internet browsers such as Chrome, Edge, Firfox, Safari, Opera, or via the Android and iOS application.

However, to use the OneDrive download functionality, you have to choose either the Microsoft OneDrive page or the desktop app. How to use OneDrive? The answer to the question is given on the Microsoft support site as follows:

– Sign in with your Microsoft account on the OneDrive website and browse to the location where you want to add files

– Select Upload.

– Select the files you want to upload and select Open.

Although OneDrive is used extensively by business people, it is still a mystery on the end user side, it is possible to understand from how OneDrive searches rank first on Google.

So do you use OneDrive? Do you think 250GB upload update for OneDrive be useful? We are waiting your comments.