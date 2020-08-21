OneCoin Case Brings Two Brothers Facing

Konstantin Ignatov, brother of OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova, agreed to testify against Ruja in the ongoing fraud case in America. Konstantin Ignatov, against whom another lawsuit was filed, agreed to testify in the OneCoin case against his brother.

The case of OneCoin, which is known as the happiness chain of the crypto money world, is still ongoing in America. Ruja Ignatova, the cryptocurrency queen, collected $ 4.4 billion with the OneCoin system she established in 2016 and disappeared at the end of 2017. Investors who thought OneCoin was a fraud system took the matter to the judiciary. In the case held jointly in Manhattan and New York courts, Ruja Ignatova’s brother and OneCoin partner Konstantin Ignatov approached to cooperate with OneCoin victims and testify against Ruja.

90 Years of Imprisonment

In the case that confronted the two brothers, Konstantin Ignatov admitted OneCoin was a fraud. The trial of Konstantin Ignatov is complete. Konstantin Ignatov faces 90 years in prison for the case filed with his brother Ruja Ignatova on charges of money laundering and qualified fraud. Konstantin Ignatov, presented by the court as an agreement; agreed to the terms to testify against her brother Ruja Ignatova and to cooperate with OneCoin victims. In the case where he was tried as a defendant, Konstantin Ignatov will testify against his brother Ruja Ignatova from now on.

The missing cryptocurrency queen Ruja Ingnatova has still not been found, but Lawyer Mark Scott, allegedly hired for money laundering on OneCoin, was caught, with the words of her brother Konstantin Ignatov. Konstantin Ignatov said that Amer Abdulaziz Salman, owner of Phoenix Thoroughbreds, and Gilbert Armena, Ruja Ignatova’s ex-girlfriend, were working with Mark Scott. After this claim, Phoenix Thoroughbreds was banned from horse racing in France due to its association with OneCoin.



