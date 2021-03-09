One-year epidemic: COVID-19 has changed our lives?

On February 26, one year of the first case of covid-19 detected in Brazil was completed. At that time, we still didn’t know much about the disease that arose in China, but shortly afterwards, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it to be a pandemic and the world began a series of restrictions to contain it. the advancement of Sars-CoV-2.

From a few patients concentrated in some countries to an explosion of global cases, today there are more than 116.9 million people infected worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, of which 11 million in Brazil, while the death toll reaches 2.5 million globally and more than 265 thousand in the national territory.

All the chaos caused by the disease has seriously affected our way of life, as never seen before, changing from the way of greeting the way of working, to the constant hygiene of hands and products. Even funerals needed to be adapted.

A year after the new coronavirus pandemic began, we recall some of the changes caused by covid-19.

Remote work

The bedroom, living room and other rooms in the house have become workplaces for millions of people around the world, who have adopted the home office. Zoom, Skype, Slack, Microsoft Teams and other videoconferencing programs have never been more used to work than they are now.

Social life

Keep your distance, don’t crowd, wear masks, don’t hug, avoid handshake. These are some of the restrictions that we had to get used to in the last few months, not going to parties, cinemas, concerts, sporting events or traveling. Many bars and restaurants ended up shutting down for good.

Holidays, family reunions and farewells

The restrictions also affected Easter, Christmas, Carnival and other festive dates, usually marked by face-to-face meetings with family and friends, exchanged for meetings at a distance. The dismissal of loved ones who died since the beginning of the pandemic has also undergone changes, with a reduction in the number of people present at funerals and burials.

Online study

Closing schools to reduce coronavirus transmission was another step taken, making students of all ages and levels of education have to adapt to a new reality, in which teachers and classmates are on the other side of the phone screen, tablet or computer.

Affected trade

Small businesses were hit hard by the closing of trade during the health crisis. A survey by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) released in early March shows that at least 75,000 stores closed their doors in Brazil in 2020, definitely.

Endangered mental health

A study done in dozens of countries in the second half of 2020 reported significant levels of propensity to anxiety and depression associated with the impacts of the pandemic, according to How Stuff Works. Frontline workers, who work to care for those infected, are the most prone to such mental illnesses.

New terms and expressions

Words and expressions like coronavirus, lockdown, pandemic, quarantine, social distance, herd immunity, Sars-CoV-2, second wave, variants and flattening of the curve became part of almost any conversation.

Reduced pollution

Despite all the ills caused, the pandemic helped to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, due to the slowdown in economic activity and the decrease in the number of trips and cars on the streets.