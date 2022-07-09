One villain Choujin X can destroy any superhero with the simplest force

Despite the fact that having overwhelming abilities certainly makes the work of a supervillain easier, Ririka Umezawa from Sui Ishida’s new manga Choujin X illustrates how sometimes the simplest and most unassuming force can be crushingly effective in destroying even the most powerful superheroes.

Ririka, also known as “Paper Choujin”, has an incredibly deadly ability to turn everything she touches into a paper representation of herself. However, after conversion, paper objects retain the same characteristics and features that they originally had. She can turn an axe into a paper image, which in her hands will still be able to chop firewood. In addition, she also has the ability to make a paper object and fill it with the attributes of the “real world” usually associated with it.

Related: Marvel and DC Heroes Would Fit Perfectly into the New Tokyo Ghoul Creator Manga

The series Choujin X constantly rethinks the senen tropes, and Chapter 18 is no exception. In this chapter, Ririka makes a paper airplane that allows her to fly and chase her opponents with ease. While her ability to use paper in an offensive manner is impressive, a more noticeable characteristic of her strength is that she uses it defensively. On the one hand, she can use her powers to avoid harm by making herself as thin as a sheet of paper, but at the same time retain the strength of her fists, arms, legs and feet, as if she were in human form. Conversely, if Ririka is close enough to touch an opponent, she can immediately turn him into a paper clipping. Accordingly, any physical attacks of the enemy against her will be as effective as hitting her with a piece of paper. Later in the chapter, after participating in an intense battle, she subdues Eli and the transformed Tokyo. To ensure that Tokyo appears without any further interference, Ririkiya transforms it into a life-size paper image of himself. Then she rolls it up in the form of an envelope, puts it in her pocket and leaves without having dealt with anyone. Although Tokyo retains his ability to see, hear, think, and feel, he is nevertheless under Ririka’s complete control until he “turns around” and is thus released from imprisonment.

This ability is an effective way for Choujin Papercut to easily get rid of an opponent who not only eliminates the threat he poses, but also keeps him under his control. Like a collection of records or CDs, she could store a library of her defeated enemies in a folder on her desk. She could also use their new form in other ways. To get information for the opponent, she could put it in the oven and heat it up until they talk. The most impressive thing is that it would make her practically indestructible in a battle with almost any superhero. Superman’s or Hulk’s punches lose most of their power when their fists are made of paper.

While many manga and comics focus on the brute strength of their fighters, characters like Ririka show that creativity is often more interesting than their direct counterparts. This simple ability makes Ririka Umezawa one of the most dangerous characters of Choujin X.