One UI 4 May Bring Option To Replace Samsung Free With Google

One UI 4: Currently at version 3.1, the One UI has already landed on most of Samsung’s latest devices. The novelty introduced new features and adjustments to the operating system of the South Korean, however, in a not very homogeneous way — which ended up displeasing some of the users. One of these new features is related to the Samsung Free news feed, which can only be replaced by Google Discover on some devices.

More specifically, the problem is the lack of alternative for the news application present on the home screen of cell phones that received One UI 3.1 via update. On these models, there is only the option to use Samsung Free, which brings a feed of posts from the Taboola news platform and a games page.

On the other hand, models that have already left the factory with the One UI 3.1, such as the Galaxy S21 line and the Galaxy A32 5G, have the option of using Google Discover as default on the home screen, ensuring a better experience for those who use it. the services of the Mountain View giant. The difference, despite seeming small when considering the other features offered in the version, bothers some users who are more demanding about the customization of their cell phones.

However, this annoying feature may change with the arrival of One UI 4.0. As suggested by the site Sammobile, the relationship between Samsung and Google seems to have become even closer with the launch of the new Galaxy Watch 4, with a system based on Wear OS. Evidence of this approach can be seen even in the current version of the South Korean operating system, which offers Android Owner’s messenger as a default.

Although Samsung Feed may be enough for most users, it is possible to understand the reported discontent when considering the high customization capacity offered by Google’s products, which has a greater record of Internet users’ personal activities — which, inevitably, can also be understood as a negative point by the most cautious. Thus, the possibility of choice would be an appropriate alternative to the case.

It remains to await Samsung’s positioning on the feature. One UI 4.0 is currently available in beta, but only a limited group of users can download the update. Check out the main new features of the interface, which is based on Android 12.