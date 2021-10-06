One UI 4.0: New Beta Brings Material You Design To Android 12

One UI 4.0: Samsung launched, on Tuesday (5), the second beta version of One UI 4.0. Unlike the build released in September, the new interface finally adopts the Material You design line from Android 12.

Users who participate in the testing program can now enjoy more customization features. One of the highlights is the option of menus with adaptable color palettes based on the selected wallpaper.

The second beta version of One UI 4.0 also updates Samsung’s UI animations. For example, when tweaking settings or switching applications, the background gets a blurry, three-dimensional effect.

Also new are the effects for video calls. With a floating icon, the platform offers native features that allow you to change the background and configure the microphone to isolate noise during video conferences.

Finally, the second beta of One UI 4.0 brings the RAM Plus function, which uses part of the internal storage to increase the device’s RAM memory. Functionality was also available for the Galaxy A52/A52S and Galaxy Z Fold 3.