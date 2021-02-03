One UI 3 update released for Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus

One UI 3, the most user interface version Samsung announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, is slowly spreading to more Samsung devices. With this software update, it was finally released for Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. In Turkey, the distribution of O 3 with users now able to do more with their tablets. According to Samsung, users of these tablets can also expand the scope of their experiences in connection with the newly released Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Buds Pro.

Switching between Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7 + and Galaxy S21 Series devices is more seamless than ever. For example, you can copy text or images you copy on your smartphone directly to your Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7 + devices or from your tablet and paste them to your phone.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus One gets more capable with UI 3

You can also enjoy an uninterrupted browsing experience between your devices with the Samsung Internet 13.0 browser and enjoy faster automatic synchronization with Samsung Notes. Once you start browsing your Galaxy S21, you can use this feature when you want to switch to a larger screen. After viewing a web page on your Galaxy S21 Series device, it is enough to press the “Recent” button on your Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7 + device. When you press the Samsung Internet icon in the lower right corner of the menu, the page you last accessed loads.

When you are working remotely or doing a creative task, sometimes using two screens at the same time gives better results than a single screen. By using the Second Screen feature to expand your screen area, you can connect to your Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7 + with different modes from your laptop. Extend Desktop mode allows you to connect to your Windows computer and run two separate applications on each of the screens. The duplication mode, on the other hand, allows you to share the applications or documents that are open on your tablet directly on the screen of your laptop and to save any changes you make directly to your laptop.

For a more comfortable keyboard experience between devices, you can now connect your Samsung Book Cover keyboard to your smartphone using the Wireless Keyboard Sharing feature. By connecting this keyboard to your tablet, it is also possible to switch between two devices effortlessly. In addition, by using the touchpad of your Samsung Book Cover keyboard, you can control and manage your smartphone with the cursor of the keyboard, just like you do on your tablet.

Wireless headset users know how difficult it is to have to manually switch headphones from one device to another when switching between devices. Samsung offers a solution to this problem with its Auto Switch feature. Thanks to this feature, it allows you to enjoy everything you listen to on Galaxy Buds Pro on all your Galaxy devices by automatically switching the wireless headphone connection from device to device. For example, when you receive a call while watching YouTube on your Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7 +, your Galaxy Buds Pro headphones will automatically switch to your phone. You can answer the call by touching the earbuds once or by pressing the “Call” button on your smartphone screen.