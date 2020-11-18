One UI 3 beta release for Galaxy S10 series delayed

Samsung had begun distributing the beta version of the Android 11-based One UI 3 interface for the S20, Note 20 and Note 10 series. Although it has been announced that the One UI 3 beta will be distributed for the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung seems to have taken a step back in this regard.

In the Note 10 series, it was said that the devices of those participating in the beta test were running out of battery life quickly and Samsung was delaying the distribution of the One UI 3 beta for the S10 series. This claim was confirmed in a post by Samsung’s Beta Software Operations Manager on the company’s forum in South Korea.

In the said post, it was stated that the distribution for the S10 series was delayed after the feedback from the beta test of the Note 10 series. It was also stated in the sharing that the distribution will restart after Samsung stabilizes the version.

It seems like Samsung wasn’t content with halting the distribution of the One UI 3 beta for the Galaxy S10 series. For Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2, it is stated that the distribution of One UI 3 beta is delayed.



