One UI 3 beta for Galaxy S20 series in one more country

Samsung had started testing the public One UI 3 beta for the Galaxy S20 series in its home country of South Korea. It did not take much time for the tests of the user interface built on Android 11 to spread to other countries and regions.

According to the news on the SamMobile site, S20 series device owners in the USA can also test the beta version of One UI 3. It is stated that the update was first distributed for the T-Mobile versions of the series. Those who want to participate in the beta test must be a member of the Samsung Members program.

One UI 3’s coming was seen thanks to beta versions prepared for developers. In addition to improvements in the interface such as speeding up access to components or turning off the screen when double-tapping the home screen, there are also Samsung-focused changes such as DeX and Bixby updates.

With One UI 3, the innovations of Android 11 will be delivered to the users of the S20 series. These include updated media control tools and notification panel improvements. The One UI 3 beta package includes Android’s October 2020 security patch.

It is stated that the One UI 3 beta version for the Galaxy S20 series will soon be distributed in Germany, China, India, England and Poland.



