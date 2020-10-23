One UI 3 beta for Galaxy Note 20 released

After the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung started the distribution of the One UI 3 beta version for the Galaxy Note 20 series. Note 20 owners in the US, Germany and South Korea are the first to participate in the beta test.

Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users, those who want to try the beta version must register for the test via the Samsung Members app. After the registration process is completed, it is possible to access the beta version of One UI 3 via the software update menu of the phone. The beta version with serial number N986NKSU1ZTJH brings some noteworthy innovations.

One UI 3 offers innovations such as advanced gesture control features, enhanced privacy, built-in screen recorder, smart home control and chat bubbles.

The next stops for the Galaxy Note 20 One UI 3 beta are said to be the UK, India and Poland.



