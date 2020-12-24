One UI 3 based on Android 11, deployed in more countries

Samsung released the One UI 3.0 stable update for the Galaxy S20 FE in Russia last week. It is now offering this update for both 4G and 5G versions in over a dozen countries.

New builds for the 4G and 5G models have firmware versions G780FXXU1BTL1 and G781BXXU1BTL, respectively. The update is available for download over Wi-Fi and will arrive soon, even if it hasn’t arrived on your device yet. However, if you are too impatient to wait for the update notification on your device, you can check the update manually by going to the Settings> Software update menu on your phone.

If you still can’t get an OTA, you can go to the source link here to download the corresponding package and upgrade your device manually.

Galaxy S20 FE users! Did the update come to your device? What changes are there? You can share your comments with us.



