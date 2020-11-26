One UI 3.1 surprise for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and One UI 3.1 update will meet each other. Based on Android 11, this update will revive Samsung’s virtual assistant. Users will remember the old days with Bixby.

The Plus model is reportedly certified by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) with the SMG996B / DS label. It is said that the “DS” ornament at the end of the label represents the dual SIM feature.

When will the Galaxy S21 Plus One meet the UI 3.1 update?

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to be introduced on January 14, 2021. Expectations are high for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra trio. There will be 3 cameras behind the Plus model.

Two processors will be used for this product, which is stated to be home to a 6.7 inch OLED display, Full HD Plus technology and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The processors of the Galaxy S21 Plus, which is claimed to come out with the One UI 3.1 update, which is supported by Android 11 out of the box, have been announced: Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100.

If there is no change, we can say that there are only a few days left to meet this model with One UI 3.1. The camera setup of this South Korean smartphone, which is stated to be equipped with a 4.800 mAh battery, will be as follows: 64 Megapixel camera, 12 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and 12 Megapixel main sensor.

It was stated that the Galaxy S21 Plus, which will be powered by basic features such as 1080p resolution, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, can use Bixby for unlocking. How will Bixby’s biometric verification service work?

Bixby previously enabled the device to be turned on by following the commands of the users and gave the opportunity to set a voice password. Currently, these features are not available on Bibxy, but it has been claimed that these capabilities can be used in the Galaxy S21 series thanks to One UI 3.1. How this system will work in the Galaxy S21 family is not yet known.



