One Ui 3.1: find out what’s new on your Samsung

Samsung has been updating the brand’s phones with the One Ui 3.0 since December and now, has made the latest version available, the One UI 3.1. Both are custom interfaces for Android 11. All users who have purchased any Samsung phone – including the least advanced – in the past two years will receive software updates in the coming months.

The company has already made available the interface for cell phones of the Galaxy S20, Note 20, Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines. The One UI 3.1 version will be available for flagships of the 2019 and 2020 brand, such as Galaxy S10, Note 10 and the Galaxy Fold. 5G.

South Korea says the launch is expected to reach other variants and unlocked devices soon.

Changes

One UI 3.1 is the latest interface and includes options for personalizing the home screen, dynamic locking, more widgets on the screen and the “wellness” option now has personal and professional profiles. The version comes with the “Eye Comfort Shield” feature, a light filter that adjusts throughout the day to make viewing more comfortable at night, and further improvements in privacy. The company has removed location data from images that are sent to other devices in order to enhance user security.

The aesthetics of One UI 3.0 is not much different from version 2.5, however, the update has new features, such as changing the widgets on the lock screen, which have been redesigned to control music and see information on the phone without having to unlock the screen . To lock your device, just double-tap anywhere that doesn’t have icons or widgets. In addition, features to improve performance have also been adjusted. Now, few functions will be able to work simultaneously in parallel with the main system, saving more battery.

Check the calendar of updates for the coming months:

April 2021

Galaxy A50

Galaxy M51

May 2021

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A21s

June 2021

Galaxy Tab A

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A01 Core

Galaxy M11

July 2021

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy A30

August 2021

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A10