One UI 3.0 gets official arrival forecast in Brazil

Last Wednesday (10), Samsung released an official release forecast for the One UI 3.0 update, based on Android 11, in a post in its user community. The new version of the system for Galaxy devices has new features, interface updates and minor operating corrections.

Although it is already present in some of the most recent South Korean mobile phones in Brazil, One UI 3.0 still did not have an official arrival forecast. Previously, the release schedule was theorized by fans, as the update arrived on certain models, following the distribution pattern of recent years – however, this method tends to be inaccurate.

Fortunately, with the release dates and models eligible for the update officially announced, Samsung fans will be able to wait for the news with a little more tranquility. See the full list below:

According to official release dates, the next model to receive the update will be the Galaxy Tab S7, later this month. Then, the Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy M51 should receive the news in April. Similarly, Samsung appears to have planned to distribute One UI 3.0 to several devices by November of this year.

On the other hand, while the third version of One UI 3.0 is slowly coming to most devices, Samsung is already releasing an additional patch for certain Galaxy devices. One UI 3.1 is already present on a limited number of phones, bringing new features and fixes to the system, as it is slowly released.