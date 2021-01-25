One UI 3.0: Describes functions that come with Android 11

Samsung made the new One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 official for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus last week, now finally reporting details that change its interface on these tablets. See now the main changes found in this new version according to the South Korean.

In addition to the visual modifications, we have some new functions such as synchronization between Samsung applications on different devices with the same account. For example: if you are reading a page on your phone and pick up the tablet, the Samsung Browser will appear in the application suggestions and the page opened when starting it will be the same page you were seeing on the other device.

This is possible thanks to several Samsung applications that are shared between all Galaxy devices with One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 and also works for the clipboard, allowing you to copy and paste anything between different devices.

In addition to the clipboard, accessories connected between your Samsung devices will also be shared. This way, if you connect the Galaxy Buds on the tablet and someone calls you on the cell phone, they will automatically change so that you can use them during the call in a similar way to automatic switching on Apple AirPods.

However, the integration of One UI goes a little further: it will be possible to use accessories connected to the tablet, such as the detachable keyboard, to type on the cell phone that uses the same account. Just press Cmd + Lang to switch between devices and type on the phone, if a text field is activated on it.