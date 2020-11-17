One UI 3.0 Beta shock to Galaxy S10 series!

It was learned that a sad decision was made for the One UI 3.0 Beta program. This program, released for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models, was later distributed to users who prefer the Galaxy Note 10 series.

According to a manager working at Samsung, things are not going well for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 2 and One UI 3.0 developed for the 5G versions of these products. Because some critical errors have not yet been cleared.

One UI 3.0 Beta program has been postponed!

It is natural to experience various problems with the updates being developed under normal conditions, but it is said that the detected problems are too serious to be ignored. It was reported that Samsung, which released the One UI 3.0 Beta update for Galaxy Z Flip 5G yesterday, abruptly withdrawn this update.

Some lucky people have managed to install this program on their phone. Samsung has delayed the release date of the One UI 3.0 Beta and asked those who managed to download this version not to use this software for now.

Many people have complained about Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus charging. According to them, these devices run out of charge very quickly. Some users also said that apps crash all of a sudden.

Samsung has not announced a new release date for the frontline One UI 3.0 Beta. It is anticipated that this update will first meet the Galaxy Z Flip 5G when stabilization problems are eliminated.



