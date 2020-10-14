One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A71 released

Galaxy A71 joined the phones that Samsung distributed the One UI 2.5 update. The South Korean company had already delivered the update to its flagship phones. Samsung has started One UI 3 tests for the Galaxy S20 series.

The One UI 2.5 update also brings new features with Android’s security patch dated October 1, 2020.

These features include Bitmoji stickers for the always-on display, emergency location sharing for Messages, and improvements for Camera, Keyboard and Wi-Fi connections.

The Galaxy A71 One UI 2.5 update, which bears the A715FXXU3ATI8 version number, is about 1 GB in size. The update, which is distributed in more than 10 countries on different continents, is expected to be delivered to all Galaxy A71 users within a week or two.

Galaxy A71 owners will be able to manually check if the update is coming to their device. For this, you need to visit the software update section in the settings menu.



