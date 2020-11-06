One UI 2.5 deployment for Galaxy M31 started

The Samsung Galaxy M31 received the One UI 2.1 update last September. The South Korean company has released another update for its popular phone. The smartphone started to meet with the One UI 2.5 user interface.

India was the first stop of the update released with serial number M315FXXU2ATJ9. However, Samsung is expected to meet M31 users in other countries with One UI 2.5 in a short time.

The update brings the security patch for November along with the innovations of One UI 2.5. These include the revamped Samsung Keyboard app, SOS messages, location sharing, improved camera performance, and motion controls for third-party launchers.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is among the popular phones of 2020. The attention the M31 received prompted Samsung to release different versions of the phone.



