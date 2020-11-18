One UI 2.5 deployment for Galaxy A50s started

The distribution of the One UI 2.5 update for the Samsung Galaxy A51s started last month. The South Korean company is now bringing Galaxy A50s owners to the One UI 2.5 user interface.

The new interface built on top of Android 10 brings with it the latest security patch prepared by Google for Android. One UI 2.5 features SOS support for messages, Bitmoji support for Always-On Display, and an improved camera experience.

The One UI 2.5 update, serial number A507FNXXU5CTK3, first meets A50s owners in Vietnam. However, the update is expected to be distributed in other regions soon.

One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A50s will be pushed to devices automatically. However, users will be able to check whether the One UI 2.5 is on their device via the “Software Update” option in the phone’s Settings menu.



