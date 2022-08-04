One trick with a super-fast passenger express led to the hospitalization of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was hospitalized after filming a stunt in the action movie “Bullet Train”. Taylor-Johnson is known for his roles in the films “Kick Ass”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Savages” and “Under the Cover of Night”, the last of which earned him a Golden Globe for his performance. He will be featured in the Bullet Train cast, which also includes Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train follows Ladybug (Pitt), an American assassin who is tasked with picking up a suitcase from a titled bullet train in Japan and dealing with all the other killers who get in his way. The film is directed by David Leitch, known for his work on “Explosive Blonde”, “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs and the Show”. Early reviews of Bullet Train ranged from mixed to positive: critics praised the performances and action sequences, criticizing the plot and lack of depth.

In an interview with Variety, Taylor-Johnson talks about an incident that required his hospitalization. He talks about how during the filming of the stunt, he stumbled upon a part of the scenery that was not covered with a soft lining, and then lost consciousness when landing. Taylor-Johnson didn’t immediately realize the extent of his injury, asking if they could repeat the take before being told he needed to go to the hospital to get stitches and stay overnight for observation. Read his quote below:

I was on some crazy keto diet. Because I became skinny and lean because of it, so I had low blood sugar. We were in the frame of the fight, and I was thrown across the room. And one sharp piece of the corner, where there was no stuffing, tore a piece out of my hand. And I literally went crazy, lost consciousness. And then I came back and asked: “Will we go again?” And they’re like, “No, no, no. You need to go get stitches in the hospital.” So I spent the night in the hospital.

Taylor-Johnson goes on to say that Leitch’s films are known for minor injuries inflicted on performers, but nevertheless says he had fun during filming. He also talks about how Leitch allowed improvisation on a bullet train, allowing the characters to appear more dynamically in their respective scenes. It has already been confirmed that many other actors performed the stunts for the film themselves, and Pitt shot most of his own stunts.

Injuries when shooting stunts are as old as filmmaking itself, and producers and stunt directors must ensure maximum safety of performers during filming. Fortunately, Taylor-Johnson’s injury was no worse than it was, and we hope this reminded the crew to double down on precautions for the remainder of filming to ensure that no other incidents occurred. However, Taylor-Johnson escaped with a story to share and another commendation on his resume, and soon that hard work will pay off when the bullet train hits theaters and action fans get more of Leitch’s signature black comedy, action thriller and thrills.