One Tree Hill star’s husband died after being struck by lightning

In a shocking tragedy that occurred the weekend before July 4, the husband of One Tree Hill graduate Bevin Prince, William Friend, died after being struck by lightning in an area near the couple’s home in Wilmington, North Carolina. The friend was 33 years old.

According to WECT in Wilmington, on Sunday, July 3, William Friend was on a boat in the waters near Masonboro Island when it was claimed that he was struck by lightning. The civilians apparently caught the attention of the Wilmington Police Marine Unit, which responded to the accident along with a Marine unit from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Aides at the scene performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a friend as he was being driven to Bradley Creek Wharf, where paramedics were waiting.

He was then taken to an ambulance, where medical workers tried to resuscitate William Friend for 20 minutes, but to no avail. At that moment, Friend was pronounced dead, and his body was taken to the hospital, where family members were waiting for him.

After his death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in memory of William Friend to raise $250,000 to support two different causes in which he and Bevin Prince participated. First, it’s Recess, a bicycle studio that Friend and Prince opened in 2020 and have been developing ever since. The second is the Special Operations Transition Fund, which was founded by former Navy Seal Robert J. O’Neill to facilitate the return to civilian life of Special Forces veterans and their families. This time, more than $40,000 was raised in less than a day.

Bevin Prince, who played the eponymous Bevin in “One Tree Hill” in the first years of its existence (before returning to the series finale), has not yet shared any public reactions to her husband’s death, although there were quite a lot of them on social networks. Media honoring the memory of William Friend.

The break also shared a statement about the death of a friend on social media, saying:

We really appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from our Recess community. Will’s knowledge, guidance and support are the foundation on which Recess is built.

William Friend has been CEO of Bisnow Media for the past seven years and over time has helped to increase its public awareness and popularity. Bisnow’s chief operating officer and CFO Gregg Mayer said in a statement:

What made Will special was his innate ability to inspire and motivate people—to lift them higher than they thought possible. This is the culture he nurtured at Bisnow, and ultimately it will become his enduring legacy.

Bevin Prince and William Friend got married in May 2016 and moved from New York to Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, during the pandemic to be near more family members.

We at CinemaBlend express our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Bevin Prince and William Friend at this sad time.