One Shot: Rescue Mission, Critical. Fast-Paced Action In False Shot Sequence

One Shot: The film directed by James Nunn focuses all its virtues on the action sequences and leaves the characters and the script aside. The helicopter lands at a secret base in the United States, a prison that contains some of the most dangerous terrorists in the world. Zoe Anderson (Ashley Greene) is a CIA analyst whose mission includes the transfer of one of the prisoners, Masu Mansur (Waleed Elgadi). Apparently, this person maintains links with Islamic terrorism and she knows the whereabouts of a bomb that is going to explode in the middle of Washington DC. One Shot: Rescue Mission, directed by James Nunn and written by Jamie Russell, sustains its narrative in pure action.

After the unsuccessful meeting between Anderson and Mansur, a truck breaks into the base and armed insurgents attack the prison. In this situation, the main objective is to extract the suspect at all costs. Scott Adkins plays the main hero of the film, the soldier who commands the Navy SEALs squad. Shot in a simulated sequence shot (reference to the title of the film), the film’s greatest virtue is the photography by Jonathan Iles, who leaves behind powerful images and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Lots of action, little room for dialogue

For just over an hour and thirty minutes, the film does not give the viewer any respite. Both sides face each other without any mercy: they fire their entire arsenal and do not care about the bloody carnage. In the few moments of peace, the dialogues briefly draw the personalities of the protagonists, but all of them are a jumble of clichés with little depth. There is no time for them to strengthen relationships, to feel something for what is happening around them. In the end, the only thing that matters is getting out alive and completing the mission.

There is a conflict within the US side when one of them suggests assassinating Mansur to torpedo the terrorists’ plans. This produces an argument that is interrupted when the insurgents attack again. With no time for conversation, gunshots are the only plausible response.