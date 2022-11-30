One Ross Rejects Racist Fly Swatter Demands to Stop Constant SWAT Calls

Adin Ross said that the fly swatter, who continues to beat him, made a racist demand that they stop sending police to the Twitch streamer’s house.

Twitch streamers, both large and small, have had to deal with dangerous SWAT raids on their homes over the years, when trolls convinced the local police department that something serious was going on.

A number of top Twitch stars, including Adin Ross, have been regularly subjected to false calls over the years. Adin recently ran into people who claim to be behind the SWAT calls, and they said they targeted him in an attempt to “get revenge” for ignoring their messages on Discord.

However, these attempts by the special forces did not stop, despite this confrontation. Now the streaming star has revealed that the fly swatter is ready to put an end to them, but they have made a racist demand to do so.

During his stream on November 29, Adin noted that the troll participated in his chat, and sent him his demands to stop the calls of the special forces.

“Tell Adin Ross, until you stop seeing blacks in your broadcast, I will continue to arrest you,” the streamer said, clearly outraged by the message. “Well, bro, you’re going to fire at me every day.

“Look, I don’t care. You’re a racist, damn it, bro, you’re a weird, damn it, bro. This shit is so weird and weird for me really.”

As Adin notes, he is not going to give in to the troll’s demands, which means, most likely, he will continue to be the object of calls.

While some streamers managed to send fly agarics to jail because of false calls, others established contacts with their local police department to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

This includes calling the streamer before the SWAT unit goes to their home, which prevents a dangerous situation where armed police enter their home before that happens.