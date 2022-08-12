One Ross helps out IShowSpeed after a spanking Incident

The creator of popular YouTube content, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., often finds himself embroiled in controversy, some of his actions in the past have led to a Twitch ban. During a recent live broadcast on YouTube, IShowSpeed was punched and handcuffed before being taken away, but successful Twitch streamer Adin Ross allegedly rescued him.

IShowSpeed was slammed during a broadcast on his YouTube channel on August 8, which led to his arrest, the day after popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross himself got hit during one of his live broadcasts. Two streamers are not the only ones who were slammed in front of a live audience, among them were Hassan Piper, Drift0r, HeyItsMeSalty, Keffals, Nate Hill and others. Given that spanking has led to the death of at least one person, the seriousness of the situation is often talked about by streamers such as IShowSpeed and Adin Ross, who unanimously suffer from the same problem.

Similar to the recent IShowSpeed live broadcast, fans of Adin Ross were able to see law enforcement with weapons at the ready during the broadcast of the Twitch streamer on August 7, when he complied and the situation defused, as did other strikes. Ross may have been moved by the event, as he willingly paid IShowSpeed’s hefty $20,000 deposit and assured the YouTuber community that he was “doing fine” before IShowSpeed was able to return to streaming after abruptly ending his show on August 8. According to IShowSpeed, Ross was able to transfer the full bail amount to the “confederation of departments” he was a member of, which released the YouTube content creator.

Claiming that he entered his local jail with only his pants and phone on, IShowSpeed claimed that the prison gave him some free flip-flops to leave the facility. it is expected that this whole slap was part of a complex plan that involves calling a false 911 contact on his phone, who was actually a friend who staged it all. Depending on whether IShowSpeed was briefly jailed or not, it’s not entirely clear how valid the claims of Twitch’s Adin Ross, who paid $20,000 to bail him out of jail, are.

The best response to IShowSpeed’s first YouTube video after a live broadcast of being punched and handcuffed celebrates his freedom and achievements in a statement about how inspiring the content creator is. Most of the YouTube audience expressed enthusiasm for his live broadcasts, and many users referred to their smiling faces. Given that several IShowSpeed fans have suggested that his latest stream is the best, perhaps his spanking just added fuel to the fire of his content creation on YouTube.