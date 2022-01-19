One-Punch Man: When Does Season 3 Premiere? See What We Know!

One-Punch Man is one of the anime of the moment on Netflix. Produced by Madhouse, the 2nd season of the series arrived at the streaming platform catalog on December 31, 2021. Now, fans are already curious and looking forward to the 3rd season of the animation and we are going to tell you everything we already know about new episodes.

The anime tells the story of the most powerful superhero in the world, who has the ability to destroy any enemy with just one blow. However, the unchallenged hero’s life causes him to suffer from boredom and depression.

Will One-Punch Man have a season 3?

Madhouse has yet to officially confirm the 3rd season of the anime. However, unofficially, the series’ Twitter account thanked fans for the audience and stated that there will be a sequel to the story.

“Season 2 has reached the final stage, but One-Punch Man is not over yet! I will do my best to deliver the anime again! Hope you continue to support us!” the official account wrote.