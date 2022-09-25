One Plus NordWatch is coming soon! Here are the specifications and design

There are no details about the OnePlus Nord Watch yet. Visualized images and smartwatch functions have appeared.

Visualized images and technical specifications of the new OnePlus Nord Watch smartwatch have appeared. A new watch that is claimed to be much more stylish and useful than the OnePlus Watch; it will offer two different color options and a 1.78-inch AMELD display with a frequency of 60 Hz. Here are all the known details about the OnePlus Nord Watch.

Features and price of OnePlus Nord Watch

There is new information about Nord Watch, which the company confirmed some time ago. It will be equipped with a 1.78-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with a brightness of 500 nits, a density of 326 pixels per inch and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Nord Watch, which will support its own OnePlus N Health app, will be compatible with Android and iOS.

Among the leaked information was battery life. It is reported that the Nord Watch will work in standby mode for 30 days, and the battery life is up to 10 days. In addition, 105 fitness modes; SPO2 will have a number of health features such as heart rate, stress, and women’s health tracking.

Recently, Nord Watch render images have appeared. In the images taken from OnePlus India’s own website, we saw that the watch will have a square dial. There is a one-round button on the right side of the dial. In addition, the black and blue straps will match the color of the watch case.

OnePlus has published an official post about its new smartwatch. Looking at the laid out image, a square-shaped screen, a curved body, protruding protrusions stood out.

The price of the Nord Watch, the launch date of which is not yet known, may have a label starting at $ 63. However, it should be recalled that the characteristics and price have not yet been confirmed.

