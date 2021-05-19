One Piece: Where To Watch All Seasons and Movies Online in Spanish

One Piece: We tell you how and where you can see online and in Spanish all the seasons of the anime and the films of One Piece, the work of Eiichiro Oda.Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Sanji and Chopper are just some of the names of a series of intrepid pirates that we have accompanied through the screen or on paper over the years in search of a legendary and unknown treasure. There is no doubt that One Piece is one of the most recognized manganime series in history and therefore any fan of the world worth its salt should embark on the Going Merry and join the crew of the Straw Hats to discover this epic story created by Eiichiro Oda. Next we will help you to do so by commenting on where you can see online and in Spanish all the seasons of the anime and the One Piece movies. Without further ado: Anchor!

Where to watch the One Piece anime online

As of May 16, Crunchyroll expanded its One Piece episode catalog by adding more than 400 fully subtitled episodes ranging from 326 to 746. We currently find even the Wano Kuni arc (episode 974) available, so It is undoubtedly hundreds of hours available on the best website to enjoy these chapters in their VOSE version or dubbed into Spanish.

It should be remembered that if you follow the anime up to date, you will be able to see a new chapter in simulcast broadcast every Sunday starting at 10:00 (CEST) (that is, with little margin of difference compared to its departure in Japan). As you can see, the series is still going on and is getting closer and closer to the 1,000 chapters that the manga houses to date with over 900 anime episodes available.

Where to watch One Piece movies online

We recently learned that Comedy Central has acquired the rights to the One Piece films, so starting this Saturday, May 22, 2021, we will be able to enjoy a special program dedicated to the film deliveries of the saga in question. This is the list of films that already have a date and time in the programming (CEST times, peninsular time in Spain):

One Piece: The Movie (2000): 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Dead and Adventure (2003): 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005): 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Strong World (2009): 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

One Piece: Film Z (2012): 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

One Piece Gold (2016): 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.