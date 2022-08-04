One Piece Reveals Vano’s Secret History and Why Kaido Was Obsessed with Her

Attention: Contains spoilers of Chapter 1055 One Piece.

In the last chapter of One Piece, Vano’s secret history and its relation to the general story were finally revealed. The idea of opening the borders of Vano is more relevant than ever, and chapter 1055 reveals a huge secret about Ancient weapons. In addition, this chapter gives much more plausibility to the idea that Kaido really had a good reason to seize control of Vano for decades.

In the 1055th chapter of One Piece, readers will learn that Sukiyaki, the father of Kozuki Oden, has been hiding a huge secret from everyone all this time. Sukiyaki leads Niko Robin and Trafalgar Lo up an old moldy staircase, explaining why Kaido wanted Vano to be for him. He reveals that all three are already below sea level, and tells Robin and Lo to look through a glass window hidden at the end of the basement. What they see is absolutely stunning — a completely sunken ancient city, the first country of Vano. Sukiyaki then reports that this original Vano is currently about 800 years old, that is, before the Age of Emptiness.

This disclosure of knowledge about Vano is already a crazy development, but somehow everything becomes even crazier. Sukiyaki goes on to explain that the original Vano was built up to 800 years ago, but for some mysterious reason walls were built around the island, because of which rainwater collected. This water eventually completely filled the land of Vano, forcing the people of Vano to move their country much higher up Mount Fuji. It was thanks to this collection of rainwater that massive waterfalls were formed, which Luffy and Big Mama had to climb to get inside the Vano. However, the story doesn’t stop there, as Sukiyaki shows Robin and Lo the poneglyph road. He then reveals why the boundaries of Vano were so important from the very beginning — opening the boundaries will unleash an Ancient Weapon, Pluto. The act of opening the borders of Vano is something that has been repeated as a mantra throughout the arc of Vano Country, and this discovery shows readers exactly why Kaido was so obsessed with Vano in the first place.

A long time ago, Kaido was one of the newcomers to the pirate world, who could easily become the Pirate King if everything worked out in the best way. It seems that at some point in his life, Kaido’s journey began to coincide with Joyboy’s, and his meeting with King was very similar to Luffy’s meeting with Zoro. This is also evident in the ordering and production of Kaido SMILE fruits, which literally replace the smiles that Joyboy is said to inspire all over the world. At this point in One Piece, Kaido still has a lot of information about the world and its history, which he has never given up. One such piece of information could be the importance of Vano’s boundaries, as chapter 1055 of One Piece confirms that one of his teammates, Jack, found a Road Poneglyph and possibly even Pluto under a pool of rainwater collected over Old Vano.

Although it is currently unknown why Auden wanted to open the borders of Vano or what it has to do with One Piece, it will certainly be interesting to see Momonosuke’s reaction to all this information, given that he now has the power to decide what to do. with Vano. Hopefully, Kaido’s knowledge of the true history of the world will be explained at some point in the future, but the disclosure of Vano’s story in chapter 1055 of One Piece proves that he definitely knew something that the other Person didn’t.