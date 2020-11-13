One Piece: Reasons why Monster Trio is the BEST trio

One Piece is full of pirate teams and smaller sub-units. Between Monster Trio and Weak Trio, who makes the best team?

The Straw Hat team, led by Monkey D. Luffy, is made up of some of the most interesting characters from all of anime and manga.

The team is full of great characters and the author, Eiichiro Oda, has created some really interesting groups among them, the most popular of all is the Monster Trio, made up of Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji.

Although not as strong as the Monster Trio, there is another group in One Piece that is arguably just as popular with fans and it is comprised of Nami, Usopp, and Chopper, known as the Weak Trio, who can even give you a run for your money. and we will give you the reasons in Somagnews.

Monster Trio: Pack a Stronger Hit

The Monster Trio is extremely powerful, not only in the crew but also in the entirety of One Piece.

With time and training, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji have grown dramatically and become strong enough to compete with the highest levels in the series.

In Wano, they’re getting even stronger, and over time possibly the strongest trio in the series. With so much power, it’s no wonder most fans love this trio as much as they do.

Monster Trio: participated in better fights

The Monster Trio, being the strongest of the crew, often end up fighting the strongest of the enemy group as well.

This has resulted in some of the most impressive fights in One Piece to date, such as Luffy vs. Lucci, Zoro vs. Mr. 1, or the iconic Sanji vs. Jabra fight.

These fights are iconic and much more intense than the fights the Weak Trio takes part in, thus leaving a lasting impression on the minds of fans.

Monster Trio: More diversity in fighting style

As mentioned above, the Monster Trio are the strongest fighters in the Straw Hat crew, however that is not all there is to them.

While it cannot be denied that they are strong, they also have a rich character that often defines how they fight, like Luffy fighting his opponents according to his own nature.

Zoro, on the other hand, enjoys challenges that push him to the next level, while Sanji fights not only with his strength but also with his mind. Without a doubt, this trio is incredibly diverse.

Monster Trio: Take greater risks in fights

In battle, the Monster Trio generally takes on the strongest enemy forces in the anime, and this is why most of the pressure falls on them during arcs.

This can be seen during the Enies Lobby arc where Lucci was twice as strong as Kaku in his basic form and was more than capable of killing most of the crew members easily.

If Luffy had failed, the crew would have been slaughtered, however, if any other crew member had failed to defeat their targets, the result would not have been so bad.

Monster Trio: Faced very tough opponents

The Monster Trio attracts the best villains in the series to fight the crew and that’s another great quality that Oda has associated with them.

They are more than capable of taking care of who they fight most of the time and will inevitably always end up fighting the strongest enemies.

Although the enemies faced by the Weak Trio are also impressive, they will never be as threatening as those faced by the Trio of Monsters.



