One Piece: Main Cast Of Live-Action Series Confirmed

One Piece: The official profile of the live-action series of One Piece from Netflix confirmed, this Tuesday (09), the actors and actresses who are part of the main cast of the production. In addition to the confirmation, a video was released showing the artists performing to the public.

The cast members are: Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Emily Rudd (Nami).

Check out the special video released below:

The cast of protagonists is made up of young actors. Luffy’s interpreter, Iñaki Godoy, is an 18-year-old Mexican who became famous for his participation in Quem Matou Sara?, for example.

Emily Rudd is the most experienced among these publicized names. She is 28 years old and has worked on the film trilogy Rua do Medo and the series The Romanoffs, which is shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Creator message

Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, took advantage of the cast’s revelation to leave a message for the actors.

“How many years ago was it announced, right? I know I know! But rest assured that we’ve been making steady progress all along! It’s not easy to work with people from different cultures! But it is exactly this process that can yield something special!”, says an excerpt of his message.